The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 277,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were NIO, trading up about 5% with over 64.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, up about 1.2% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Vipshop Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

