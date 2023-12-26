The Invesco China Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 749,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 155,000. Shares of CQQQ were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pdd Holdings, trading up about 0.4% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weibo, off about 0.2% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Tuya is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 11.7% on the day, while Joyy is lagging other components of the Invesco China Technology ETF, trading lower by about 1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CQQQ

