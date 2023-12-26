News & Insights

Markets
CQQQ

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CQQQ

December 26, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco China Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 749,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 155,000. Shares of CQQQ were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pdd Holdings, trading up about 0.4% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weibo, off about 0.2% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Tuya is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 11.7% on the day, while Joyy is lagging other components of the Invesco China Technology ETF, trading lower by about 1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CQQQ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CQQQ
PDD
WB
TUYA
YY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.