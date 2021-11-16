Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 339,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of RCD were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 0.2% with over 48.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Norwegian Cruise Line, down about 7.7% on volume of over 30.3 million shares. Home Depot is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.9% on the day.

