Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

The Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 409,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of PXE were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Occidental Petroleum, trading down about 0.6% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, trading flat on volume of over 20.7 million shares. Conocophillips is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.9% on the day, while APA is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

