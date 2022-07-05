The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 231,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DVOL were off about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cisco Systems, trading down about 1.3% with over 14.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Williams Companies, down about 4.8% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Oreilly Automotive is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.3% on the day, while Exelon is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DVOL

