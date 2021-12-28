Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CWI

The SPDR— MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 258,000. Shares of CWI were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were NIO, trading off about 1.2% with over 22.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, down about 0.4% on volume of over 16.4 million shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while Futu Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR— MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

