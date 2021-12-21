Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOR

The iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 189,000. Shares of AOR were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Carnival, trading up about 8.2% with over 47.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.7% on volume of over 46.7 million shares. Vnet Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 14.4% on the day, while Enerpac Tool Group is lagging other components of the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 10.8%.

