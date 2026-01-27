The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 229,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of XTN were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 3.5% with over 37.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, down about 6.4% on volume of over 15.5 million shares. United Parcel Service is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

