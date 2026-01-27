Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 3.5% with over 37.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, down about 6.4% on volume of over 15.5 million shares. United Parcel Service is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
