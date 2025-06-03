Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Jetblue Airways, trading down about 1.5% with over 10.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Victorias Secret, up about 1.2% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Signet Jewelers is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while Universal is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSVM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.