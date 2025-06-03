Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSVM

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 352,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of XSVM were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Jetblue Airways, trading down about 1.5% with over 10.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Victorias Secret, up about 1.2% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Signet Jewelers is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while Universal is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

