XPH

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

November 05, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 210,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of XPH were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pfizer, trading trading flat with over 11.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Organon, off about 5.1% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Pacira Biosciences is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Neumora Therapeutics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

