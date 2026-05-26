Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 1% with over 97.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1.5% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Applovin is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XOVR
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