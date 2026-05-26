The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 7.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 2.0 million. Shares of XOVR were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 1% with over 97.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1.5% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Applovin is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Mongodb is lagging other components of the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XOVR

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