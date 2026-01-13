Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Plug Power, trading up about 2.9% with over 31.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Opendoor Technologies, off about 3.1% on volume of over 25.3 million shares. Warby Parker is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 11.3% on the day, while Irhythm Technologies is lagging other components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VBK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.