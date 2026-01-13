Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VBK

The Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 192,000. Shares of VBK were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Plug Power, trading up about 2.9% with over 31.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Opendoor Technologies, off about 3.1% on volume of over 25.3 million shares. Warby Parker is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 11.3% on the day, while Irhythm Technologies is lagging other components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

