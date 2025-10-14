The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 93,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of TCHI were down about 3.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pdd Holdings, trading down about 0.5% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, down about 1.9% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Autohome is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.6% on the day, while Vipshop Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TCHI

