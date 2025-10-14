Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pdd Holdings, trading down about 0.5% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, down about 1.9% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Autohome is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.6% on the day, while Vipshop Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TCHI
