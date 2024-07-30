Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SVAL

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 390,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of SVAL were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Valley National Bancorp, trading up about 2.3% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Patterson-uti Energy, up about 3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Heidrick & Struggles International is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.3% on the day, while Merchants Bancorp is lagging other components of the iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 15.9%.

