Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Valley National Bancorp, trading up about 2.3% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Patterson-uti Energy, up about 3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Heidrick & Struggles International is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.3% on the day, while Merchants Bancorp is lagging other components of the iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 15.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SVAL
