Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Vnet Group, trading down about 6.8% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Crown Castle, off about 1% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. SBA Communications is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SRVR
