SRVR

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SRVR

September 02, 2025 — 02:07 pm EDT

The Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 410,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of SRVR were off about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Vnet Group, trading down about 6.8% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Crown Castle, off about 1% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. SBA Communications is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.7% on the day.

