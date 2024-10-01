The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 659,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of SPYX were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 3% with over 147.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.7% on volume of over 49.8 million shares. Paychex is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.8% on the day, while Humana is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.