Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 3% with over 147.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.7% on volume of over 49.8 million shares. Paychex is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.8% on the day, while Humana is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.