The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 564,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of SPGM were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Opendoor Technologies, trading down about 1.4% with over 361.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tilray Brands, up about 1.3% on volume of over 117.7 million shares. Centrus Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.7% on the day, while Agilon Health is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 11.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

