The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 305,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of SIXG were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.3% with over 76.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.9% on volume of over 23.5 million shares. AST Spacemobile is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.4% on the day, while Crown Castle is lagging other components of the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIXG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.