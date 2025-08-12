Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 0.3% with over 76.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.9% on volume of over 23.5 million shares. AST Spacemobile is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 11.4% on the day, while Crown Castle is lagging other components of the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIXG
