SAMT

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SAMT

May 13, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 365,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of SAMT were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 9.1% with over 90.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets, up about 9.5% on volume of over 36.6 million shares. Nuscale Power is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 23.9% on the day, while Universal Technical Institute is lagging other components of the Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

