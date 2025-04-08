Markets
RSHO

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSHO

April 08, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

The Tema American Reshoring ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of RSHO were up about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, trading up about 2.1% with over 13.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CRH, up about 2.7% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. SPX Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Emerson Electric is lagging other components of the Tema American Reshoring ETF, trading higher by about 0.5%.

