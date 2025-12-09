Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QLTI

The GMO International Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of QLTI were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Haleon, trading off about 0.6% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Novo Nordisk, down about 0.7% on volume of over 6.8 million shares. Unilever is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Diageo is lagging other components of the GMO International Quality ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

