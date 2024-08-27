The Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 306,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of PXJ were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading off about 1.2% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, down about 1.4% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Profrac Holding is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while Liberty Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

