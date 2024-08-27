Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading off about 1.2% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, down about 1.4% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Profrac Holding is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while Liberty Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ
