Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading off about 0.1% with over 2.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, down about 0.7% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Profrac Holding is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.2% on the day, while Kodiak Gas Services is lagging other components of the Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 9.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ
