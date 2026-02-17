Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), trading up about 30.1% with over 24.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean (RIG), off about 7.4% on volume of over 22.6 million shares. Allegion (ALLE) is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 7.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXF
