The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 84,000. Shares of PXF were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), trading up about 30.1% with over 24.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean (RIG), off about 7.4% on volume of over 22.6 million shares. Allegion (ALLE) is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.