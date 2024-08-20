Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Marathon Oil, trading off about 2.4% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, down about 2.6% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Mach Natural Resources is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.5% on the day, while Pbf Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE
