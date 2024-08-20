Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

The Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 166,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of PXE were down about 2.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Marathon Oil, trading off about 2.4% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, down about 2.6% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Mach Natural Resources is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.5% on the day, while Pbf Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

