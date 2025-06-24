The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 454,000. Shares of PRF were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.1% with over 107.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2% on volume of over 81.0 million shares. Avis Budget Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 14.9% on the day, while Advance Auto Parts is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRF

