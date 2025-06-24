Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.1% with over 107.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2% on volume of over 81.0 million shares. Avis Budget Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 14.9% on the day, while Advance Auto Parts is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRF
