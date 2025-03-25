Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Core & Main, trading up about 0.3% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Water Works, off about 1.1% on volume of over 624,000 shares. Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado DE Sao PA is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Global Water Resources is lagging other components of the Invesco Water Resources ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHO
