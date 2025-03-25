The Invesco Water Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 170,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of PHO were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Core & Main, trading up about 0.3% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Water Works, off about 1.1% on volume of over 624,000 shares. Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado DE Sao PA is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Global Water Resources is lagging other components of the Invesco Water Resources ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHO

