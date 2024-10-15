Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Warner BROS. Discovery, trading up about 2.1% with over 8.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sysco, up about 1.4% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Brinker International is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while Cava Group is lagging other components of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEJ
