Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEJ

October 15, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

The Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 472,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of PEJ were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Warner BROS. Discovery, trading up about 2.1% with over 8.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sysco, up about 1.4% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Brinker International is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while Cava Group is lagging other components of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

