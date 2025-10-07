The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 101,000. Shares of PCEF were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, trading up about 0.3% with over 1.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, up about 0.5% on volume of over 624,000 shares. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.3% on the day, while Blackrock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF

