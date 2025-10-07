Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, trading up about 0.3% with over 1.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, up about 0.5% on volume of over 624,000 shares. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.3% on the day, while Blackrock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.