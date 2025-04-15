Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OAKM

The Oakmark US Large Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 8.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 111,000. Shares of OAKM were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading up about 4.1% with over 49.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, down about 2.2% on volume of over 13.8 million shares. Baxter International is lagging other components of the Oakmark US Large Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2.5%.

