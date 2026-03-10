Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Transocean, trading up about 0.2% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, off about 4.2% on volume of over 15.4 million shares. Uranium Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while SM Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NANR
