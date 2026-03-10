Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NANR

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 747,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 60,000. Shares of NANR were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Transocean, trading up about 0.2% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, off about 4.2% on volume of over 15.4 million shares. Uranium Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while SM Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

