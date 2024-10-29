The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 91,000. Shares of MDYV were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 1.6% with over 28.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcadium Lithium, down about 0.9% on volume of over 12.9 million shares. Commvault Systems is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 24% on the day, while PBF Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.