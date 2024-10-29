Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 1.6% with over 28.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcadium Lithium, down about 0.9% on volume of over 12.9 million shares. Commvault Systems is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 24% on the day, while PBF Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV
