Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading up about 0.7% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Regions Financial, up about 0.3% on volume of over 16.8 million shares. Western Union is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Northwest Bancshares is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV
