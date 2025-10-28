Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

October 28, 2025 — 12:16 pm EDT

The First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 880,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of MDIV were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading up about 0.7% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Regions Financial, up about 0.3% on volume of over 16.8 million shares. Western Union is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Northwest Bancshares is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MDIV
T
RF
WU
NWBI

