The First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 880,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of MDIV were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading up about 0.7% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Regions Financial, up about 0.3% on volume of over 16.8 million shares. Western Union is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Northwest Bancshares is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

