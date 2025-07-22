Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2% with over 112.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1% on volume of over 37.5 million shares. Illumina is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Netflix is lagging other components of the Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LSGR
