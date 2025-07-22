Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LSGR

July 22, 2025 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 163,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of LSGR were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading down about 2% with over 112.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1% on volume of over 37.5 million shares. Illumina is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Netflix is lagging other components of the Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

