The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of LRGC were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.5% with over 78.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and UnitedHealth Group, down about 5% on volume of over 23.9 million shares. Autozone is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.9% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGC

