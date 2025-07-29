Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 0.5% with over 78.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and UnitedHealth Group, down about 5% on volume of over 23.9 million shares. Autozone is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.9% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGC
