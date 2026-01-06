Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Opendoor Technologies, trading up about 3.5% with over 28.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sandisk, up about 23.8% on volume of over 17.1 million shares. Modine Manufacturing is lagging other components of the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 10.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSC
