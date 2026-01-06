Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSC

January 06, 2026 — 01:38 pm EST

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 262,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of JHSC were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Opendoor Technologies, trading up about 3.5% with over 28.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sandisk, up about 23.8% on volume of over 17.1 million shares. Modine Manufacturing is lagging other components of the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 10.2%.

Stocks mentioned

JHSC
OPEN
SNDK
MOD

