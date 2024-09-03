Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading off about 6.6% with over 52.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 1.1% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Constellation Brands is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Boeing is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX
