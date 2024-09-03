Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

News & Insights

The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 334,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of IWX were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading off about 6.6% with over 52.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, off about 1.1% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Constellation Brands is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Boeing is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.

