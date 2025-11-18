Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.2% with over 51.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, up about 3.6% on volume of over 46.2 million shares. Medtronic is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.8% on the day, while Western Digital is lagging other components of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.