IVE

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVE

November 18, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 18.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 630,000. Shares of IVE were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.2% with over 51.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, up about 3.6% on volume of over 46.2 million shares. Medtronic is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.8% on the day, while Western Digital is lagging other components of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

