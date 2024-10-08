News & Insights

Markets

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

October 08, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of IMFL were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Iamgold, trading up about 0.4% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, off about 0.3% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. SAP is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Rio Tinto is lagging other components of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFLVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG
MRK
SAP
RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.