Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Iamgold, trading up about 0.4% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, off about 0.3% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. SAP is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Rio Tinto is lagging other components of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL
