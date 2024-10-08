Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of IMFL were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Iamgold, trading up about 0.4% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, off about 0.3% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. SAP is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Rio Tinto is lagging other components of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

