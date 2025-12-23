Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.4% with over 98.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.1% on volume of over 34.9 million shares. Marvell Technology is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Firefly Aerospace is lagging other components of the First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ILDR
