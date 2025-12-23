Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ILDR

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 530,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of ILDR were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.4% with over 98.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.1% on volume of over 34.9 million shares. Marvell Technology is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Firefly Aerospace is lagging other components of the First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

