The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 225,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of IBBQ were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Wave Life Sciences, trading up about 53.6% with over 12.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Roivant Sciences, down about 1.3% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Cabaletta Bio is lagging other components of the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IBBQ

