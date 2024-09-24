Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Wave Life Sciences, trading up about 53.6% with over 12.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Roivant Sciences, down about 1.3% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Cabaletta Bio is lagging other components of the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IBBQ
