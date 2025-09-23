Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading off about 1.8% with over 24.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kenvue (KVUE), up about 5.3% on volume of over 9.8 million shares. Vistra Corp (VST) is lagging other components of the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HELO
