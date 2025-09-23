The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 323,000. Shares of HELO were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading off about 1.8% with over 24.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kenvue (KVUE), up about 5.3% on volume of over 9.8 million shares. Vistra Corp (VST) is lagging other components of the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HELO

