The Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 753,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of GXPD were down about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 3.9% with over 45.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.8% on volume of over 39.3 million shares. Best Buy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 6.8% on the day, while Autozone is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.