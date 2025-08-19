Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading up about 7.6% with over 190.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.1% on volume of over 82.7 million shares. Duolingo is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 7.3%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GSLC
