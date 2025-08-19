The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 319,000. Shares of GSLC were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading up about 7.6% with over 190.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.1% on volume of over 82.7 million shares. Duolingo is lagging other components of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 7.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GSLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.