The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 279,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of FTXO were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading down about 0.2% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Huntington Bancshares, off about 0.4% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Dave is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while WSFS Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.