Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading down about 0.2% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Huntington Bancshares, off about 0.4% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Dave is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while WSFS Financial is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.