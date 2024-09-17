Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.1% with over 160.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1% on volume of over 51.5 million shares. Ferguson Enterprises is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Novo Nordisk is lagging other components of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI
