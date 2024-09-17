Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTHI

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 631,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 221,000. Shares of FTHI were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 1.1% with over 160.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1% on volume of over 51.5 million shares. Ferguson Enterprises is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Novo Nordisk is lagging other components of the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

