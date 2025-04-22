Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNDC

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 17.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 205,000. Shares of FNDC were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 5% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Solaredge Technologies, up about 10.3% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Mercer International is lagging other components of the Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.9%.

