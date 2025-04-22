Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 5% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Solaredge Technologies, up about 10.3% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Mercer International is lagging other components of the Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNDC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.