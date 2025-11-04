Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLSP

November 04, 2025 — 12:22 pm EST

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 690,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of FLSP were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 7.2% with over 67.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 1.5% on volume of over 26.8 million shares. Waters is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.7% on the day, while Carnival is lagging other components of the Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

