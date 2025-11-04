Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 7.2% with over 67.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 1.5% on volume of over 26.8 million shares. Waters is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.7% on the day, while Carnival is lagging other components of the Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FLSP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.