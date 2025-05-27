The iShares Global Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 999,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of EXI were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Uber Technologies, trading up about 1.9% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX, up about 2% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. United Airlines Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Copart is lagging other components of the iShares Global Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EXI

