Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Uber Technologies, trading up about 1.9% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX, up about 2% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. United Airlines Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Copart is lagging other components of the iShares Global Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EXI
