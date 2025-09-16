The iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 10.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 647,000. Shares of EFG were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading off about 2.2% with over 39.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical, down about 0.7% on volume of over 4.2 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Futu Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFG

