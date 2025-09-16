Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading off about 2.2% with over 39.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical, down about 0.7% on volume of over 4.2 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Futu Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFG
